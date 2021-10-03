Lamar, Mo., man charged with Felony Child Sex Crime

Harold Henson, 69, was reported as a missing person for a time during the investigation. He was located, now arrested.

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department release information that Harold E. Henson, 69, of Lamar, Mo has been arrested on charges of Felony Statutory Sodomy.

During the investigation, Henson was reported as a missing person. However he was located and taken into custody in Cedar County.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit Lamar PD Det. Steve Shaw states during an interview with the child victim at the Southwest Missouri Children’s Center on September 20 information was revealed that led to the charges.

CHARGE LISTED ON PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT: Statutory Sodomy Or Attempted Statutory Sodomy – Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person Less Than 14 Yoa { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 566.062 }

Barton County Prosecutor Mike Smalley filed the charges in Barton County where the alleged crime occurred at Henson’s address, 1705 Grand Street, Lamar, Mo.

