Lamar, Mo. man arrested after hometown businesses burglarized, citizens speak strongly online

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar Police Detectives have been investigating a string of burglaries at local small businesses. Reaction on social media immediately after the burglaries was strong.

“I am so mad to be seeing this right now! Literally my favorite place to get coffee.” W.E.

”This is terrible. Running a small business is hard and even harder when you have to deal with turds of society!” A.P.

”I’m so sorry you’ve had to lose out on 3 days of income! I hate that for you guys!” D.G.

”What the heck first the Grind and now TSS, what is going on Lamar PD!?!” H.D.

“I’m so sorry! We don’t need our small businesses struggling here. The Grind didn’t deserve this and you didn’t deserve this. Do they think it’s the same people?” B.A.



SCREENSHOT IMAGES FROM TWO BUSINESSES AFTER THEY WERE BURGLARIZED.

According to a release of information from LPD. A report of burglary was reported Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at The Grind Coffee Shop, 1206 Cherry Street.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 they received two more reports of business burglaries, the Tea Shirt Shoppe, 807A Gulf, and Robert Harney Auto Shop.

“Cody B. Haggard, 20, of Lamar, MO, has been taken into custody for three counts of 2nd Degree Burglary and for Resisting Arrest. Probable Cause Affidavits have been submitted to the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney for review for formal charges.” — Lamar Police Dept

Also this week Lamar Police release details in ongoing investigations. One person is not in custody at this time.

As a part of on-going investigations into recent thefts and burglaries, the Lamar Police Department has made the… Posted by Lamar Police Department on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

