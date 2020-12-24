Lamar Homicide Investigation Charges Two More, One Suspect Being Sought by Police

David W. Morris, 33, of Duenweg, Mo. is not in custody at this time. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. The other two are in custody and charged.

LAMAR, Mo. — On Tuesday, December 23rd, two additional individuals were charged with 2nd degree homicide as a result of the investigation into the July 13th, 2020, homicide of Terry Harless in Lamar Mo. No further arrests are expected at this time.

Lane Bronson, 27, of Webb City, Mo. was formally charged December 15, 2020, and he is currently in custody.

Tre Ackerson, 26, of Joplin, Mo. was formally charged and is in custody at the Jasper County jail for unrelated charges when warrant was served.

David W. Morris, 33, of Duenweg, Mo. is not in custody at this time. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is currently being sought by law enforcement. If anyone knows his location, please contact your local law enforcement, or the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

EARLIER INFORMATION ON HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

LAMAR, Mo. — On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, as a result of an on-going investigation, Lane Bronson, 27, of Webb City Missouri, was formally charged with second degree homicide. These charges stemmed from the murder of Terry Harless, 51, which occurred on Monday, July 13, 2020. This arrest was a result of the investigation conducted by The Lamar Police Department, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad. Lane Bronson is currently in custody at the Vernon County Jail with no bond.

Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore would especially like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Major Case Squad, as well as the Missouri State Crime Labs, for the many hours dedicated to this case; we are grateful for their dedication to this case. “This was a case solved with science and good old fashion police work” said Chief Moore.