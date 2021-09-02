Labor Day weekend at MOKAN Dragway, experience the Funny Car Chaos

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — MOKAN Dragway has created a Labor Day weekend classic, the Funny Car Chaos series. Track owner Carl Blanton says this could be their biggest year ever. Click here to the event page to remind you on FB.

𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬!✨

Day 1 of the Labor Day Classic

⭐️ ALL PRO SHOW ⭐️

6PM • Dirty South Gassers

7PM • Funny Car Chaos Qualifying

9PM • Jet Funny Cars

10PM • Funny Car Chaos Qualifying

🚦SATURDAY🚦Day 2 of the Labor Day Classic

12PM • Pit Gates OPEN

3PM • Spectator Gates OPEN

🎟 $20 Adult Admission

🎟 Kids 12 & Under – FREE!

📍30753 Base Line Blvd • Asbury, MO 64832

Would you like to ride in a dragster? You can! Friday and Saturday the dragster will be at the event. But you need to book your ride.

Proud American Motorsports RIDE DRAGSTERS will be in the house! This is YOUR chance to experience the speed and excitement of being a racecar driver!

Two Seater – 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧! Average elapsed time 4.50’s at 150+ MPH!$250

Average elapsed time 4.50’s at 150+ MPH!$250 Three Seater – 𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗔 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗! Average elapsed time 5.50’s at 125+ MPH!$100.

You can sign up anytime at the track or pre-register with Keith Mitchell by emailing mitchellmotorsports2@gmail.com

