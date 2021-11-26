La Russell, Mo. structure fire, two residents flown to burn unit at Springfield

LA RUSSELL, Mo. – About 7:45 a.m. Friday Jasper County E-911 were alerted to reports of a structure fire in La Russell, located on Locust St.

Avilla Fire Dept, Mercy ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded emergency. Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept were requested to assist as mutual aid. Sarcoxie Police were also on scene to assist.

Information developed there were two injuries, identified as residents from the structure fire. An adult male and adult female. Both suffering burns, they were moved to a landing zone (LZ) to the north of the residence where two Mercy Lifeline Med-Flight helicopters would land.

The structure fire was under control in less than 20 minutes. It was a small dwelling next to a trailer home being remodeled.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was summoned to assist with investigation into the cause of the fire. This is protocol in fires as such where someone is injured.

No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.