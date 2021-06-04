La Russell ‘feed store fully engulfed,’ reported on arrival; Steps away from Historic Pump; Multiple Departments respond to assist

LA RUSSELL, Mo. — Shortly after 4:05 a.m. Friday Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire in La Russell. The feed store location on the east side of Main Street.











USE FINGERS TO ZOOM IMAGES

Avilla Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Additionally mutual aid responded to assist including: Stotts City, Sarcoxie Fire, Carthage Fire, Golden City and Jasper Fire.

The feed store, 318 South Main, is just steps away from the Historic La Russell Pump which sits in the middle of town, the middle of Main.

GOOGLE SCREENSHOT, LA RUSSELL, MISSOURI

State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with investigation, which is normal protocol in a large rural fire as this.

Avilla Fire state in a release of information, “Would like to thank Carthage fire, Jasper fire, Sarcoxie fire, [Stotts] city fire, Golden city fire and Mercy Ambulance for their help with the fire in LaRussell Whiteheads feed mill.”

As of the initial printing of this article no injuries were reported. We will update with more information from authorities as it becomes available. Crews are still on the scene at 8:15 a.m.

At about 4:25 a.m. this morning Golden City Fire Department was toned out for mutual aid for Avila Fire Department…. Posted by Golden City Fire Department on Friday, June 4, 2021