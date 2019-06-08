KSN 16 BIG 3 stories of the week from Joplin News First [and other links to stories] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(KSN 16 STUDIOS) - THE BIG {3} THREE stories of the week on Joplin News First, #KSNlocalnews #LNT Erin Sullivan & Chase Bullman #JLNbehindthescenes

#3 MAN KILLED HITTING DEER IN ROADWAY ON MOTORCYCLE

https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/newton-co-fatality-crash-early-tuesday-morning-motorcycle-strikes-deer-in-roadway/2051102435

#2 JPD PURSUIT TO KS STATELINE

https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/joplin-police-pursuit-of-white-jeep-cherokee-ends-at-the-kansas-state-line-as-it-crashes-out/2044441687

#1 LEE CEMETERY VANDALISM / $2,000 REWARD OFFERED

https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/up-righting-other-people-s-wrongs-at-lee-cemetery-in-rural-lawrence-county/2055668213

BONUS LEE CEMETERY MOUNT HOPE WEBB CITY & QUALITY MEMORIALS INC CARTHAGE