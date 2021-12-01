Keith Urban will perform at The AMP, tix poised to go on sale; NW Ark. is closer now I-49 Bella Vista Bypass is finished

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Keith Urban accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. — The AMP continues to announce major performers for their 2022 schedule. In a press release Walmart announces Keith Urban will perform.

The AMP is closer with the completion of the new I-49 Bella Vista Bypass. All travel times are faster to NW Arkansas. Expect a 55 minute drive without traffic. Click here for directions from where you live.

Urban will be heading out on his “The Speed of Now World Tour” and making a stop in Rogers, Ark. at the AMP on Aug. 18. Tickets for Urban will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Prices will range from $29-$149.50 plus fees.

This will mark Urban’s first shows since the pandemic and he is excited to get back out on the road, the release stated.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever,” Urban said.

Tickets can be purchased at the AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, by clicking here, or calling 479-443-5600.

Early access add-ons and lawn chair rentals can be purchased for an additional $10. Add-ons will be delivered by mail only.

Tickets will be delivered 30 days in advance via the delivery method selected at checkout.

Other artists recently announced for 2022 include:

King and Country (May 21 tix on sale now)

Chicago and Brian Wilson (tix Dec 10 for June 21 show)

Morgan Wallen (tix Jan 28 for August 26 show)

Walton Arts Center is the only authorized seller of Walmart AMP Tickets. All artists, dates, times and prices are subject to change. View ticketing and venue policies here.

