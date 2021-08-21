KBI investigate shooting involving Chanute Police officer

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Chanute, Kansas.

The Chanute Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the Chanute Police Department received a report of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. in Chanute. An officer from the Chanute Police Department responded to the area and located the man, later identified as Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, of Chanute.

When the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head. The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. The officer was not injured in the incident.

4th and Evergreen, Chanute, Kansas. Google Street View.

Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer. Additional law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene and continued life-saving measures. Schlichting was taken to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and was later transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Neosho County Attorney for review.

