KBI Investigate In-Custody death of Man being held on Armed Robbery Charges

William T. Hannan, 46 of Pittsburg, was facing formal filing charges of three Armed Robberies and authorities alluded evidence at his home connected him to others across the region

UPDATE: Early Monday morning an Armed Robbery suspect was discovered unresponsive in his cell at the Crawford County Jail in Girard. The KBI are now investigating this In-Custody death.

“On 12/14/2020 at approximately 0652 hours Correctional Officers found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell. The inmate was identified as William Haddan, 46 of Pittsburg, Kansas. Correctional Officers entered Mr. Haddan’s cell to render aid. Crawford County EMS, Girard Fire, and Girard PD also responded to the incident. Mr. Haddan was pronounced dead by the Deputy County Coroner. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations was notified and is investigating the death. The body was transported to Kansas City for autopsy.“ SHERIFF DANNY SMITH, CRAWFORD COUNTY KANSAS

ORIGINAL: PITTSBURG, Kan. — A rash of Armed Robberies across the region are a step closer to being solved with a weekend arrest by Pittsburg Police Department. The arrest came after a third Armed Robbery in the Pittsburg city limits Friday night.

Pittsburg Police arrested William T. Haddan, 46, of Pittsburg, Kan. in the early morning hours of Saturday connecting him to the Friday night Armed Robbery just hours before.

Friday, December 11: Pete’s, 1711 North Broadway, Pittsburg, Kan.

December 4: Snak Atak, 1101 East 4th, Pittsburg, Kan.

November 21: Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK), 3011 North Michigan, Pittsburg, Kan.

“Further investigation by police led to a search warrant being executed at Haddan’s residence in Pittsburg. Items located and seized during the execution of this warrant connected Haddan to the armed robbery at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) on November 21, 2020; as well as, to the Snak-Atak armed robbery on December 4, 2020. Additional evidence seized during the search of Haddan’s residence suggests Haddan’s involvement in similar crimes, which have recently occurred in nearby cities. The law enforcement agencies investigating those incidents have been notified of Haddan’s likely connection to these crimes. As a result of our local investigation, Haddan was booked into the Crawford County Jail on three counts of aggravated robbery, related to all three robbery incidents. He is currently being held without bond.“ Sgt. Adan Nance, Pittsburg Police Dept.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

INCIDENT: FRIDAY NIGHT, DECEMBER 11, ARMED ROBBERY

On Friday, December 11, 2020, at approximately 9:24 p.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to Pete’s, located at 1711 N. Broadway in Pittsburg, for an armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported to officers that a white male wearing a face covering, a hooded sweatshirt, and a black jacket entered the convenience store, displayed a knife to the clerk on duty, and demanded cash. The suspect reportedly fled the area southbound on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

INCIDENT: DECEMBER 4 ARMED ROBBERY

Pittsburg Police Department report that in the early morning hours of Friday, December 4, 2020, Snak Atak, 1101 E 4th, was robbed just before 5:00 AM.

“White male wearing a face covering, stocking cap, entered the convenience store, displayed a handgun to the clerk on duty, and demanded cash. The suspect reportedly fled the area northbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.” Information gathered by PPD Detectives.

The Pittsburg Police Department would like to thank the public for tips and information provided to the department reference this case, as well as, other cases that impact our community.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM