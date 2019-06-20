Kansas to Missouri pursuit ends as JasCo K9 takes subject to the ground

“At approximately 9:17 a.m., on June 18, 2019, a Crawford County Deputy Sheriff spotted a white in color, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on 220th Street, just north of K171 Highway” states Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith in a press release.

William F. Askew II, 38, Pittsburg, Kansas

What followed the next 15 minutes was a pursuit into Missouri that lead to the firing of a round by a male subject, now being charged in Missouri.

The vehicle Kansas authorities allege was stolen sometime last week in Pittsburg. The driver did not yield when the deputy attempted a traffic stop so a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit crossed into Missouri and Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies joined.

The driver traveled back towards Kansas but found himself at a dead end in the little town of Smithfield, just west of JJ Hwy. Hunter Road ends at County Road 303 and Hill Lane. It becomes an agricultural field.

Trying to get back to Kansas he found a dead end at Smithfield

“Additional members of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, including their K9 Unit, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on scene and negotiations began for the driver’s surrender. After negotiations failed, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K9 was released. The K9 successfully took the driver to the ground and held the driver until officers were able to take the driver into custody. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.” Crawford County, Kansas, Sheriff Danny Smith

Civilian witnesses who were nearby filled in some other details, “he tried to get up three times, pulling at the vest on the K9 and eventually was bitten in the face!” Another tipster who messaged us said authorities also used taser to subdue him.

Jasper County Sgt Tim Williams told Joplin News First after an initial search a gun was located, and thought to be the weapon fired by the subject. “He is at the hospital now being treated for wounds, then he will be charged in Missouri before he goes back to face Kansas charges.”

Now being charged in Missouri, William F Askew II 38 of Pittsburg, Kansas, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Stealing a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated – Persistent Offender.

This is a continuing investigation in both Missouri and Kansas we were told.

No civilians or law enforcement were injured in the incident.