Kansas State Fire Marshal assist Columbus Fire Dept, structure fire investigation

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning Columbus Fire Dept responded to reports of a structure fire at 540 W Oak Street in their city.

Chief Steve Burton tells us on scene as they arrived smoke and flames were visible.

At 7:10 a.m. stating in an online release of information, “Firefighters are still on scene battling a structure fire at North High School and Oak Street in Columbus. Please stay clear of the area.” — Columbus Ks Fire Rescue

Chief Burton tells us no one was home at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Baxter Springs Fire and Galena Fire were responded to request of mutual. Cherokee County EMS and Columbus Police also assisted.

Chief Burton tells us the Kansas State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with investigation. He remained on scene anticipating their arrival after the fire was out.

We will edit this article with updated information as soon as it is available from authorities.

