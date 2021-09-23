Kansas Highway Patrol seeking help locating pickup from hit-and-run south of Pittsburg

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a pickup which left the scene of a crash on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on South 220th Street and East 510th Avenue in Crawford County.

The suspect vehicle is a 2016-2018 white Chevrolet pickup, possibly 4-door. The pickup has damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and is missing the passenger side tail lamp.

If anyone receives information on the pickup or reports of a vehicle or driver involved in a hit and run in Crawford County, please call the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop H headquarters at 620.431.2100.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located, thanks to help from our citizens. We thank you and truly appreciate any help you can provide.” – KHP press release (source)

See the attached press release. If you have any information please call KHP 620-431-2100 Posted by Rick Wingate on Thursday, September 23, 2021

