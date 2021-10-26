Kansas Highway Patrol report says truck crossed center line, striking Pitt State students SUV, one killed; College releases statement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday morning news began filtering through social networks that Pittsburg State University students were involved in a crash. Monday Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the crash and a fatality.



Upon the news PSU President Steve Scott released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lamb family, and with Griffin’s friends and classmates,” Scott said. “The loss of a loved one is always hard, but it’s especially tragic when it’s someone so young and full of life. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences on behalf of the entire Pittsburg State community.”

Griffin, a 19-year-old from Lenexa, Kansas, was killed when an SUV he was riding in near Burlington, Kansas, was struck by a pickup that crossed the center line early Sunday morning. He was a freshman majoring in automotive technology in the College of Technology.

Students Brandon Darbyshire, a 19-year-old from Eureka, Kansas, and another passenger, 20-year-old Thomas Greig from Prairie Village, Kansas, were seriously injured and taken to hospitals in Topeka and Burlington. Brandon is a freshman majoring in exploratory studies, and Thomas is a freshman majoring in psychology in the College of Education.

“We also send thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt wishes for a full recovery to Brandon and Thomas,” Scott said. “Gorilla Nation is pulling for them.”

