Kansas Highway Patrol investigate fatal motorcycle crash on State Line Road; 20-year-old Galena man killed

GALENA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatal motorcycle crash on State Line Road Thursday evening that claimed the life of a Galena man.

The crash occurred 0.3 mile North of the State Line Road and 21st Street intersection. The roadway was closed until around 11:30 p.m. for investigation. Next of kin have been notified. Joplin News First was on scene and waited to release information until Friday.

KHP state Theodore G. Lane III suffered fatal injuries in the single vehicle crash. He was pronounced at the scene.

The crash occurred around 6:00 p.m.

“[Lane] was Southbound on State Line Road. [Lane] left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and was ejected from the motorcycle.” — KHP narrative

Additionally the driver was wearing a helmet. The body will be transported to Frontier Forensics Friday.

Alford Towing removed the motorcycle from the crash scene.