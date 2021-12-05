Kansas born and raised, Bob Dole, dies at 98; WWII veteran, 28-year U.S. Senator from Kansas and former Presidential candidate

RUSSELL, Kan. – Sunday morning the Elizabeth Dole Foundation release information that Bob Dole has died.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

Dole’s wife, Elizabeth Dole, survives.

Dole was a 28-year Senator from Kansas and a former Presidential candidate. He also served in World War II, leaving school at KU to join the army.

He was born in 1923 and raised in Russell, Kansas. He died on December 5, 2021 in his hometown.

Kansas Attorney General Derek and Jennifer Schmidt issued the following statement with today’s passing of Senator Bob Dole:

“America has lost a national hero and Kansas a favorite son. A powerful example of the courage and integrity of the Greatest Generation, Senator Dole dedicated his life – in the military and in elected office – to selfless service to his beloved country and his fellow Americans. Jennifer’s and my prayers are with the family of this extraordinary person. God bless America.”