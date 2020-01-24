Kansas authorities focus attention at home in Mulberry for SEK wanted pair

We are awaiting offiical word from KBI, there were no arrest(s) confirmed when our cameras left after dark

MULBERRY, Ks. — KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigations) at the scene in Mulberry, Kansas, tell us they have reason to believe the trail of William Patton, 28, and Kaitlyn McMurry, 21, have led authorities a home on the southern edge of town.

It began Thursday afternoon in this town that borders the Missouri and Kansas line, 809 South Military. It is a family rental home neighbors tell us since the owner listed on tax records has passed away.

KBI deployed tear gas and flash bangs into the residence. Breaking glass could be heard and fumes visible. Also on the loudspeaker directly stating names, and that they have a warrant for their arrests.

We are awaiting offiical word from KBI, there were no arrest(s) confirmed when our cameras left after dark. We will update with information as soon as it becomes available.

JOPLIN: EARLY WED MORNING PICKUP RECOVERED IN PURSUIT; MANHUNT PROVED FUTILE

Joplin Police took the maroon pickup truck that the two were last known to be traveling in during a pursuit and wooded manhunt earlier this week in Newton County. All four people in the truck first spotted at

Doc Stop on East 32nd late Tuesday fled the truck into the woods after a pursuit along I-44 mile marker 5. All four were not located in that Missouri search which involved K9, drone a Highway Patrol Air Unit.

EARLIER SEK RELATED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

The KBI, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Pittsburg Police have been looking for the pair since a string of crimes that begain in December. From kidnapping, to assault on law enforcement with a vehicle and an officer involved shooting.