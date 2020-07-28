Kafir Road trash truck rolls

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Oronogo Area) — Just before 8:30 AM JASPER County 911 began receiving reports of a crash on Kafir Road. Oronogo Fire Department were dispatched along with Oronogo Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival reports that the road was completely blocked.

It was a garbage truck that was on regular rounds. Three occupants and two were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing the crash scene since it in in the county.

More information to come.

S&S Towing of Jasper will upright the truck.

