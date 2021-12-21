22 pounds of “Girl Scouts” hallucinogenic mushrooms detected by K9 Yeko of OBN

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics are known for their expert K9.

OKLAHOMA BUREAU OF NARCOTICS, Okla. — The OBN as it’s called is known for bridging together investigations between jurisdictions and neighboring agencies in Oklahoma.

The are also known for their expert K9.

OBN K9 YEKO AND MUZZLE.

“OBN K9 ‘Yeko’ recently intercepted 280 pounds of marijuana and 22 pounds of “Girl Scouts” hallucinogenic mushrooms being illegally trafficked through Oklahoma. Good boy!” — OBN

”GIRL SCOUTS” HALLUCINOGENIC MUSHROOMS SEIZED.

Oklahoma and it’s network of interstate highways are an avenue that drug dealers use to transport their products. Oklahoma connects at one point to the Midwest HITDA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) into Missouri on I-44 at Joplin, Mo.

“OBN K9 ‘Yeko’ recently intercepted 280 pounds of marijuana and 22 pounds of “Girl Scouts” hallucinogenic mushrooms being illegally trafficked through Oklahoma. Good boy!” — OBN

I-44 through Missouri is extensively used by traffickers to transport illicit drugs into and through the HIDTA region.

“The Midwest HIDTA is a significant transit area for illicit drugs; its central geographic location is widely used by traffickers who transport cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs into the area from the Southwest. Then drugs continue en route to midwestern and northeastern markets including Chicago and New York.” — National Drug Intelligence Agency

OBN is a vital part of detection of narcotics through investigations and also connecting the dots with tribal prosecution with the FBI and Federal Courts with the U.S. Justice Dept.

A 2020 OBN drug investigation and seizure at some storage units in Grove, Okla. resulted in October 2021 arrests and charges to those involved from Oklahoma, neighboring states and the drug kin pin who was arrested and lives in California. Read more from the US Attorney’s office.