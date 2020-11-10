K9 Officer added in Jasper County thanks to Arvest Foundation gift

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Carthage introduce their new JASCO K-9 officer “Arner” to the public on Tuesday.

Arner, is a Belgian Malinois, which looks similar to a German Shepherd. The K9 was purchased from proceeds donated by the Arvest Foundation.

Arner was named after the late Sgt. Scott Arner who passed away in the line of duty January 4, 2002. Sgt. Arner was a 13-year veteran of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and was a K-9 Officer.

As part of the department dive team Sgt Arner tragically drowned while performing an investigation in an ice-covered lake. The small lake in Jasper County is spring-fed from a mine shaft. It is 30 to 40-feet deep in most spots, and has been used often as a location for criminals to abandon stolen cars. Tribute can be read here.

ARVEST FOUNDATION

The Arvest Foundation is funded by shareholders of the bank. Recipients of grants are nominated by local branch managers.

“The purpose of the foundation is to support local organizations doing outstanding work to improve the quality of life in the communities served by Arvest Bank.”

Recipients are most usually one time grants. They must be non-profit 501(c)(3) and “public charity” with the IRS. Or a government organization.

Other area organizations that have received grants in the recent past include Moving Mountains of Newton County, covering costs for their Snack Pack Program at Westview School.

Also Freeman Health Systems in their COVID relief programs for individuals with case management.