K9 alerted to drugs during traffic stop, man arrested with “significant amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden inside the car,” Sheriff states

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Galena, Kansas man is facing Felony drug charges following a routine traffic stop Saturday, just after 2:00 PM. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Galena city limits.

Following a K9 alert on the vehicle, the deputy located and seized a, “significant amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden inside the car,” according to a release of information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Sunday.

Arrested at the scene was the driver and sole occupant, Carlos Blake Gandy, 35.

Gandy was arrested transported to the Cherokee County Jail on the following allegations:

• Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

• Possession of Methamphetamine

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Driving While Revoked

• Driving with No Proof of Insurance

Gandy is no stranger to Cherokee County authorities. In 2016 he was arrested after tips were received of drug activity on an island in Spring River.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections website, Gandy is currently on parole having been previously convicted of two counts of 2nd Degree Robbery and Stealing (Press Release Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office).

