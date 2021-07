CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — About 1:45 p.m. Friday Crawford County Sheriff’s office release limited information regarding an injury crash west of Pittsburg, Kansas.

“K-126 Hwy is closed at 110th Street due to two-vehicle injury accident. Please avoid this area.” CCKSO

The roadway is closed as of the initial printing of this article. Please choose an alternate route.

We will update this article with more information here on our news tab at FSHP as it becomes available.



COURTESY CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

