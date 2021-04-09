Juveniles reported missing allege the two men who picked them up, sexually assaulted them

CARTHAGE, Mo. — According to a Carthage Police Department Probable Cause Statement two Carthage men are alleged to have had sexual relations with juveniles reported as missing from Joplin on March 23. Additionally the two picked up the juveniles in Joplin, transporting them to Carthage.

Investigators state on Tuesday, March 23, Roldy DeLeon, 21-years-old and Blake Gonzalez-Reyes, 18-years-old arrived at a location in Joplin, “to assist [juveniles] with escaping the residence and gave them a ride back to Carthage.”

On the way to Carthage the older of the two men, DeLeon, purchased alcoholic beverages for himself and the minors. They arrived at a residence in Carthage were they stayed until approximately 8:00 AM the following morning, Wednesday, March 24.

The three juveniles were reported missing out of Joplin March 23. Carthage Police were notified of there whereabouts and located two of the three at a Carthage park, March 24. While gathering information CPD said the juvenile(s) disclosed allegations that sexual assault had occurred. The third juvenile was located a short time later.

All three juveniles were transported to the Children’s Center in Joplin for Forensic Interviews.

One juvenile told investigators she had sex with Reyes-Gonzalez one time. Another told investigators she had sex with DeLeon two times.

During an interview with investigators DeLeon admitted to having sexual intercourse with [juvenile] twice.

“DeLeon admitted he and Gonzalez-Reyes discovered the true age of [juvenile(s)] while at the residence in Carthage. DeLeon stated he knew her age and had sex with her two more times at his residence in Carthage. A consent search of DeLeon’s home officer’s located condoms and the undergarments belonging to [juvenile] in a tied trash bag in the dumpster for the home.” CARTHAGE POLICE PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT

In a separate interview with investigators Reyes-Gonzalez did not corroborate he knew the true ages of the juvenile(s).

Both men were arrested by Carthage Police on March 25, 2021. Bond for each was set at $75,000 cash.

Roldy Edilverto DeLeon, 21, is charged in Jasper County with two counts: Statutory Rape Or Attempted Statutory Rape – 1st Degree – Person Less Than 14 Yoa { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 566.032 }

DeLeon has a bond reduction hearing Friday, April 9. As of the initial printing of this article he remains in the Jasper County jail.

Blake Gonzalez-Reyes, who turned 19 after being arrested March 25, is charged with one count: Statutory Rape Or Attempted Statutory Rape – 1st Degree – Person Less Than 14 Yoa { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 566.032 }

Tuesday, April 6, a bond reduction hearing was held for Gonzalez-Reyes. Court records state, “The defendant makes an oral motion for bond reduction. Court grants and amends bond to $75,000 code with additional conditions of release that the defendant not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and have no contact with Roldy Deleon.“

Gonzaelez-Reyes made bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on May 13 at 10:00 AM.

This is a developing news story we will update information here on our news tab at FSHP.

