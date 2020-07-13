‘Justice for Tyler’ at the Cherokee County Courthouse

Tyler Myers was shot and killed in February 2017, protesters are concerned the judge will let his accused murderer out of jail again on bond

COLUMBUS, Kan. — About 50 people protested Monday in Columbus at the Cherokee County Courthouse with signs and chanting to bring attention to a 2017 murder case, asking for “Justice for Tyler.”

Tyler Myers was shot and killed in February 2017 in front of his Baxter Springs home.

Wesley Smith, 23, of Joplin was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter. However in March of 2017 those charges were upgraded, but he remained out on bond.

Murder in the First Degree – Premeditated

Attempted Murder in the First Degree – Premeditated

Wesley Thomas Smith, 23, trial is scheduled for later this year. Currently in the Cherokee County jail after his bond was revoked on July 1, 2020.

Smith was taken into custody July 1, 2020 when his bond was revoked. He remains in the Cherokee County Jail, however protesters are worried he could be let back out.

“Keep him in jail, because that’s where he needs to be. He’s a cold-blooded murderer, and nope, we have not gotten any justice, and we’re tired of it, we’re sick of it.” Amanda Johnson, ‘Justice for Tyler’ spokesperson

They are asking the judge in this case to keep him in jail until the trial scheduled for later this year in Cherokee County.