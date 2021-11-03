Jury finds Neosho man guilty on two felony counts from 2017; He fled in and flipped a Newton County Deputy’s cruiser

"We hope this jury verdict deters future criminals from committing crimes in Newton County," Newton Co. Prosecutor's office

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch’s office release details regarding a jury trial of a Neosho man that has ended in guilty conviction on two of three Felony charges.

Jason Hurst, 37, was found guilty of Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Felony Resisting Arrest (by fleeing).

“On Nov. 13, 2017, Hurst was placed under arrest for trespassing, resisted arrest at the scene and slipped his cuffs [off] while deputies were tending to another subject. He was able to crawl through a small window to the front compartment of the [patrol] vehicle and drive off in the arresting deputy’s patrol vehicle. He led police on a chase, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph. [Deputies] successfully ‘pit maneuver’ the vehicle on Neosho Blvd near Harmony Street where Hurst was immediately taken into custody.” Media Release

“We hope this jury verdict deters future criminals from committing crimes in Newton County. We remain committed to seeking justice,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney J.D. Hatcher stated.

Hurst will be sentenced later this year.

