Jury finds Diamond, Mo. man guilty in shooting, he was angered after his vehicle was keyed, victim survived

NEOSHO, Mo. – A Newton County shooting in June 2019 has resulted in prison time for the shooter. After deliberating three hours, Donald Lee White, 63, of Diamond, Mo. was found guilty by a jury on the following criminal charges after a two-day trial in the 40th Judicial Circuit Court of Newton County.

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Armed Criminal Action

Felony Property Damage (2X)

At trial the defendant testified he went to a residence because his vehicle had been keyed. Before going to the residence, evidence showed the defendant sent a message to the mother of the victim stating, “I am coming to your place to get the key man and hell is coming with me.”

According to a release of information after the verdict from the Newton County Prosecutor’s office, “On June 2, 2019, White went to the residence of the victim with a .357 handgun and a 20 gauge shotgun. Once at the residence, he began shooting the victim’s vehicles with a shotgun. The victim heard the noise and came outside where White leveled his shotgun at the victim and shot the victim in the groin.”

The victim survived. He testified at sentencing that he experiences PTSD since the shooting.

Assessing the guilty verdicts of Assault 2nd and Armed Criminal Action, White could receive sentences of 1 year and 3 years. However sentencing will be set in mid-Dec.

“I appreciate the jury’s service. I’m hopeful their findings will offer some closure for the victim and his family,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Crites, who tried the case. The investigation was conducted by the Newton County Sheriff’s office.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.