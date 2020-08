GALENA, Mo. -- Some Joplin area residents are sitting in the Stone County jail on charges of narcotics trafficking. Authorities say ledgers, multiple documents, and a large amount of cash is just part of the evidence to show those charged are making a business out of selling drugs. The four were pulled over just after 4:00 AM in a 2003 Chevy Silverado last week.

Along with the male, there were three females in the vehicle. One had a warrant out of another county, and one had narcotic paraphernalia on her person. All four individuals were arrested on narcotic charges and transported to the Stone County Jail.