JPD PURSUIT NABS MAN WANTED ON FULL US EXTRADITION WARRANT

(JASPER CO, Mo.) — Joplin Police Department Wednesday evening traveled outside of the city limits in pursuit of a vehicle for good reason, to pick up a male subject wanted on a full US Extradition Warrant.*

@joplinpd pursuit Wednesday evening nabs man wanted on a full US Extradition Warrant. He will also face other charges according to Sgt Dan Haskins. We have the exclusive story because we were there @joplinnewsfirst @kodenews @ksnlocalnews CLICK https://t.co/HoWMhAPeoh pic.twitter.com/22Afx1sSqC — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) July 25, 2019

“We responded to a call of suspicious activity,” Sgt Dan Haskins tells Joplin News First. “When officers were in the area they saw a male who was wanted [on a full US Extradition Warrant], he got in the car and fled.”

The pursuit mainly occurred in Newton County he stated. Ending near CR 120 on Newton Road, which is the county line between Jasper Co and Newton Co. It ended on the North side of the roadway, thus in Jasper Co.

There were no injuries to officers or the three occupants of the vehicle.

Sgt Haskins confirmed the vehicle as a silver Nissan Versa with a male driver and two female passengers. The male and one female are facing charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance. Additionally the male will face the full US Extradition Warrant and Felony Resisting (by fleeing) and a possible weapons charge. One female was not arrested.

No names are being released at this time. It’s still early in the investigation. We will continually update this Joplin News First story on Four States Home Page.

Agencies assisting Wednesday evening: Duquesne Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. We observed a Sarcoxie Police Department officer as well but they were not a part of the pursuit.