JPD Major Crash Team say Jasper, Mo. man died in crash at 20th and Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening Joplin News First brought you live news at a fatal crash at 20th and S Rangeline where Joplin Police Major Crash Team were beginning an investigation.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car. He was pronounced at the scene and now identified as David R. Pulsipher, 31, Jasper, Missouri.

“Preliminary crash investigation shows the vehicle was eastbound on 20th approaching Rangeline Road and struck a right turn island, then struck a stop light support barrier, and then caught fire. This crash remains under investigation.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, JOPLIN POLICE

Capt Davis continues with details the deceased male, just minutes earlier, was involved in a disturbance a mile away at the Joplin Public Library at 1901 E. 20th Street. Officers on scene had determined there was a dispute over child custody issues.

“The on-scene investigation determined no arrest or criminal charges were warranted and the involved parties separated. One adult male involved in the incident left the scene eastbound on 20th. A short time later, the Joplin Police Department received a 911 call of a single vehicle crash at 20th and Rangeline. It was reported a vehicle struck a pole and was on fire.”

Officers on scene at 20th and S Rangeline were able to confirm the driver of the vehicle was the adult male, David Pulsipher, involved in the previous disturbance at the Joplin Public Library.

