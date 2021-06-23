Joyride turns upside down for three juveniles; Car overturns in crash south of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning of a single vehicle crash, where it overturned on Spurgeon Road. 

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified of the crash about a mile north of Gateway on Spurgeon. 

Cpl. D.W. Riley tells us on the scene the Honda Civic was traveling south. Left the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and then crossed over and overturned into the ditch.  He says three juveniles were in the vehicle. All transported to an area hospital as precaution. No one was suffering any life-threatening injury. 

We pressed further to clarify if any of the juveniles were old enough to operate a motor vehicle and he stated no. 

Parents were notified. And we believe some were present at the scene of the crash. 

Poore’s of Neosho removed the vehicle from the crash scene. 

2 YEARS AGO: In our live video and images you can see a cross where the vehicle crashed. We believe this to be the exact location a Newton County man suffered a fatal injury when striking a deer just over two years ago, June 4, 2019. Robert Reneau, 57, was killed in the early morning crash.

