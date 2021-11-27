Joplin’s history was shaped by the railroads, see them scaled down; Tri-State Model Railroaders, Model Train Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — When the Railroad came to Joplin more than 100 years ago, it would shape the future. Joplin would have never existed without trains.

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum recognize the role the railways played. For decades they have displayed train history and even showcased model train displays.

Saturday only, the Tri-State Model Railroad Club holds another collector show/swap meet at the Joplin Museum Complex. “[This is a] great time to start a Model Railroad Hobby or purchase items for your layout! Of course you can come and just browse the layouts! Tickets available at door.“ — Tristatemodelrailroaders

Featuring operating layouts and over 50 tables of items for sale or trade. Admission is $4 adult, children 12 and under admitted free with a paid adult. All proceeds at the door go to benefit the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.

