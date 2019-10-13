Joplin’s Grassroots Music Festival, Porchfest

Everyone is welcome to attend this neighborhood event, even if you graduated from 'Doowkrap'

NORTH HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD — Joplin, Mo. — This budding event is now in it’s 3rd year and Saturday’s cooperative weather made it the biggest.

The concept is bands perform at area homes on the porch, or yard. There’s a schedule, map, food, various streets involved. But all in a close-knit area.

We chatted with a wife and husband as they were walking North on Pearl. “Pull up the map, give me that,” the wife seemed a little miffed he was talking to us so long. They were going to miss a band.

Perhaps the music of 150 years ago the miners of early Joplin played around the camp fire after a long day in the darkness of the mines.

They didn’t live in the neighborhood. They like coming. And everyone is welcome to Porchfest. “North Heights Neighborhood is a place to belong,” they state in their promotional material.

The wife told me she attended Memorial High School but her husband graduated from “Doowkrap”. I looked at her puzzled and she said, “that’s Parkwood spelled backwards,” and we all laughed.

Walking South on Pearl, Jeremiah Jones (JJRB) and his friends, The River Band, were sound checking near E Street. In a few moments time it seemed a large crowd appeared out of nowhere, gathering.

“We came down here just to see Jeremiah. We love his music,” my good friend Linda told me standing across the street.

Porchfest isn’t an original concept. Versions are held all over the country. But as it’s said ‘there’s no such thing as an original idea. It’s whoever steals it the best.’ And this could be one of the best ideas ever pulled off in Joplin.

Porchfest is educational. Doowkrap is Parkwood spelled backwards we learned! LOL.

It’s not pretentious. It’s not a money-maker. It’s about getting back to basics. Friends, neighbors, food, music, the grassroots of who we are on the western edge of the Ozarks.

Jeremiah Jones and The River Band kicked up the energy and played about 30 minutes. Metal washboard, jimbay, cornet, an eclectic mix of instruments and sounds.

Perhaps the music of 150 years ago the miners of early Joplin played around the camp fire after a long day in the darkness of the mines.

Thanks JJRB, and thank you Porchfest. It just feels right. It feels like home.