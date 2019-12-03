Joplin’s Christmas Parade; Christmas Through the Decades

The parade runs from 15th to 3rd, starts at 6:00 PM and food trucks are set up at 6th Street!

JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Christmas parade is set for Tuesday evening in Downtown Joplin. This year’s theme is Christmas Through The Decades and there are more than 80 entries including: floats, bands, and local dance teams.

Freeman Health Systems organize and sponsor the parade. And this year the entrance fees for the floats benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Logo and theme for the Joplin Christmas Parade!

“For us to be able to reach out into the community and lead in such a festive, iconic occasion is very, very special to us. We’re very honored to do this.” Paula Baker, President and CEO of Freeman Health System

A new addition to the parade this year are the food trucks that will be stationed at 6th and Main St.