Joplin’s busiest intersection makes noise for President Trump, “Stop the Steal”

People at the event today state there will be more organized events like today, one Veteran's Day and again Saturday.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM a group formed at 7th and Rangeline showing support for President Trump.

The event was planned quickly by a new social media group on FB called Stop The Steal Southwest Missouri. There are ones popping up with the same theme all across the country.

We estimated the crowd to be 150 – 200 people, and there was a lot of honking.

“[We are coming to show] signs and flags in front of Ross today! showing our support for TRUMP!! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸” D.D.

“STOP THE STEAL! STOP THE STEAL!” chant heard from crowd.

“Hey there friend! Seventh and Rangeline is peaceful protesting going on there’s a pretty big group thought you’d want to know.” C.C. Tipster & Friend

How did you hear about this event? “My husband and I are new in town and we just drove by, so we joined in.” S.H.

“Thank you all in Joplin Missouri for coming out for a great cause! God bless you and God Bless the American People 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯” D.R.

People attending we talked with told us there will be two more in the immediate future here at 7th & S Rangeline:

Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Saturday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

One older gentleman, we didn’t ask his name, demanded to know what news organization we were from, of which we obliged. He then rose from his chair declaring us to be fake news. “Fake news” is the theme of these protests. Don’t believe the media, they don’t decide the election. The electorates will decide and that is January 6.

follow us on instagram