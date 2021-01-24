Joplin Woman wanted on Drug Trafficking Charges in Cassville

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Following a traffic stop and arrest, at 1401 Old Exeter Road, Cassville, September 24, 2020, Monica S. Cuske, DOB: 04/1980 of Joplin, Missouri has failed to appear at scheduled court appearances.

Now a bench warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is currently wanted for possession and paraphernalia charges but topping the list:

Trafficking Drugs (2nd) $15,000 CASH BOND ONLY

Her last known address according to official documents lists as a residence in the 400 bl of South Park in Joplin, Missouri.

Cuske is 5’3, 125 lbs, Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes, with a tattoo on her neck.

If you have any information contact your local authorities or the Barry Lawrence County Crime Stoppers.

