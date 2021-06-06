Joplin woman victim in murder-suicide along I-44 Saturday; Greene County Sheriff’s office investigate at exit 61

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after noon Saturday, June 5, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies were requested a well-being check involving a vehicle the along I-44 on-ramp to State Highway PP. Exit 61 also is where Hood’s Truck Stop is located.

“Deputies arrived and found a vehicle on the on-ramp of State Highway PP, just south of I-44. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female, both deceased,” Greene County Sheriff’s office state in a release of information.

Names were withheld Saturday as next of kin notifications were made and the investigation unfolded.

Greene County Detectives have identified the deceased Sunday after making the appropriate notifications.

Greene County Sheriff’s office state, “The investigation has concluded that Kalen Barclay, a 25 year old male from Ozark, MO and Gabriella Broglio, a 27 year old female from Joplin, MO were traveling in a vehicle in the area of I-44 and State Highway PP. While the vehicle was stopped on the off ramp, Kalen shot Gabriella, killing her and then took his own life. Kalen and Gabriella had been in a relationship for several months.”

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

