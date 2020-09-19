Joplin woman rolls vehicle with child passenger, arrested for Felony DWI

Missouri State Highway Patrol with information on what occurred Friday evening in the rollover crash

by: Shannon Becker

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 6:30 PM Friday evening Newton County Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle rollover crash, on Quail Road near Colt Lane. Diamond Fire Department, Newton County Ambulance and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded.

31-year-old, Bobbi Arnall, of Joplin, was operating a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville. She suffered moderate injuries in the crash. A 5-year-old female passenger, suffered minor injuries.

“Crash occurred as [Pontiac] travelled off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned into a dry creek bed.”

CPL S. M. PATTERSON, TROOP D

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Arnall later Friday evening, then released her to seek medical treatment at Freeman Hospital. Read the crash report here.

  • CHARGED WITH:
  • FELONY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – CHRONIC OFFENDER
  • OPERATED VEHICLE IN A C&I MANNER INVOLVING A CRASH
  • DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
  • NO INSURANCE
  • ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD
