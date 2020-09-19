Joplin woman rolls vehicle with child passenger, arrested for Felony DWI

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 6:30 PM Friday evening Newton County Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle rollover crash, on Quail Road near Colt Lane. Diamond Fire Department, Newton County Ambulance and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded.
31-year-old, Bobbi Arnall, of Joplin, was operating a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville. She suffered moderate injuries in the crash. A 5-year-old female passenger, suffered minor injuries.
“Crash occurred as [Pontiac] travelled off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned into a dry creek bed.”CPL S. M. PATTERSON, TROOP D
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Arnall later Friday evening, then released her to seek medical treatment at Freeman Hospital. Read the crash report here.
- CHARGED WITH:
- FELONY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – CHRONIC OFFENDER
- OPERATED VEHICLE IN A C&I MANNER INVOLVING A CRASH
- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
- NO INSURANCE
- ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD