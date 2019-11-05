Joplin voters to decide on Proposition B Tuesday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Polling locations are open 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM. If you are a registered voter and live in the city of Joplin you will have the opportunity to decide on a 1/2 cent sales tax increase to address the issues with the current City of Joplin Police and Fire Pension.

Chuck Copple is a Ret. Joplin Fire Department Battalion Chief. He is also Co-Chair of the Citizens Task Force for Proposition B. He shares time taking questions from people on our live! chat. Thank you to everyone who participated or tuned in. The full chat can be accessed below.

As of 10:33 PM the poll on our live chat:

YES 51%

NO 14%

UNDECIDED 35%

POLLING LOCATIONS click here for all other information regarding Joplin elections