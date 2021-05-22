Joplin Tornado: 10 years ago, the community and world remembers Cunningham Park; Launch of Joplin HOPE Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, events will begin in Cunningham Park to remember events that occurred 10 years to the moment when the tornado bore down on Joplin. Cunningham Park is where the 161 flags, each bearing a name of the 161 individuals that died 10 years ago in the Joplin tornado, stand this weekend.

SCHEDULE IN CUNNINGHAM PARK

5:15 Welcome by Mayor Ryan Stanley

5:20 Presentation of Colors Joint First-Responders • Honor Guard of Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS.

5:22 National Anthem by Christy Beebe

5:27 Invocation by Pastor Aaron Brown

5:30 Reading of the 161 names

5:41 Minute of silence

5:42 Bell Tolls (10 volleys of 2 rings from Joplin Fire Dept)

5:43 Amazing Grace by Tulsa Fire Dept pipers

Joplin News First hopes to carry these Cunningham Park events live on social media.

SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKERS AFTER BAGPIPES

Joplin- Lessons for the next 10 Years; Fmr. Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon

Joplin Today; Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley

Joplin HOPE Center* launches; Ms. Jane Cage

Looking towards the future; Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards

Benediction; Councilman Gary Shaw

JOPLIN HOPE CENTER LAUNCHES AT 10 YEAR MARK OF TORNADO*

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin HOPE Center for Disaster Recovery announces its launch in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado.

Joplin’s response to and recovery from the devastating EF5 tornado on May 22, 2011, has inspired many. The Center is being established to serve as a comprehensive resource of digitized primary source material when disasters strike other communities. It also will be open to researchers, journalists, and others looking at steps communities can take to be better prepared.

The Center is a partnership created by Missouri Southern State University, the city of Joplin, the Joplin School District, and others.

“From the community and local government perspective, the search for relatable and trusted recovery guidance can be time-consuming and frustrating,” said Jane Cage, co-founder of the Joplin HOPE Center for Disaster Recovery. “While these groups benefit from federal and state recovery expertise, it is learning the best practices of their peers – other communities and local governments that have managed long-term disaster recovery – that they truly covet. The Joplin Hope Project provides this assistance in a digital format that shortens the recovery learning curve. Specifically, it will provide our battle-tested examples of recovery plans, strategies, grant applications, engagement efforts, and timetables. The Joplin Hope Project is our opportunity to pay it forward.”

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations with the Joplin School District, said: “The Joplin HOPE Center for Disaster Recovery is an opportunity for Joplin Schools to memorialize the effort directly afterward, planning for the future, and rebuilding our schools after the devastating 2011 tornado. By collecting and cataloging school district documents, pictures, stories, and lessons learned, we can preserve our efforts to honor the victims, meet the challenge and share our experience with school districts and researchers for generations to come.”

The Center is welcoming local participation in two areas: Collecting materials that should be included and accepting financial assistance to underwrite the development of the database and website. Learn more by clicking here to visit their website. Source: City of Joplin.

