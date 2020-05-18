Joplin teenager Med-Flight to Springfield after rollover crash Sunday evening in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 PM Sunday evening a Joplin teen suffered serious injuries in a Barry County incident west of Crane, Missouri, at the intersection State Highway TT and Farm Road 1240. About an hour southeast of Joplin.

Christopher A. Thornburg, 18, of Joplin, was transported Med-Flight to Mercy Springfield.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl.C.S.Mason states a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu, “lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned.” The driver, Eliza Hohgrefe, 18, Aurora, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Springfield by ambulance.

According to radio reports, we believe two vehicles were involved but never collided. Those two vehicles are the Chevy Malibu and an ATV 4-wheeler. Since there was no collision of the two, the ATV is not listed in the report. It appears as a single vehicle crash. EXAMPLE: It would appear the same as if a person swerved to miss a deer. That would be a single vehicle crash.

Both the 4-wheeler and the Chevy rolled. The third person involved was a 16-year-old, male, of Branson, Missouri. He was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Springfield. The name(s) of juveniles (those under 16) are routinely withheld by Missouri State Highway Patrol for online publication of their crash reports.