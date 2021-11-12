Joplin SWAT on East 33rd St., Capt Trevor Duncan says related to a Domestic with a Weapon investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt Trevor Duncan updates us Friday evening as a Joplin Police investigation of a Domestic with a Weapon has activated Joplin SWAT Friday evening.

JPD SWAT have assembled at a residence in the 400 block of East 33rd. Prior to SWAT arrival officers began a ‘contain and call out’ of a male suspect at a residence.

Just before 10 p.m. Joplin SWAT assembled on location. The ‘contain and call out’ continued after the MRAP appeared in front of the house.

Capt Duncan tells us it is an isolated incident.

Developing story …