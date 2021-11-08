Joplin Special Road district close Coyote at Hornet for culvert work

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Monday the Joplin Special Road District will be replacing a culvert and Coyote will be closed at Hornet, Missouri.

“Just a reminder that 5 Mile Road west of Coyote is closed to all traffic today [Monday] until approximately 5pm to replace the culvert.” Joplin Special Road District

The work got underway on time and you can see progress in photos from JSRD.

Hornet is an unincorporated community in western Newton County, Missouri. It is located approximately six miles southwest of Joplin, less than one mile west of Route 43. Within the Hornet area is the Hornet Spooklight, Hornet Cemetery and 5 Mile Creek.

