Joplin Public Library reopening date and guidelines

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library release guidelines regarding their reopening on Monday, June 8.

FROM THE JOPLIN PUBLIC LIBRARY WEBSITE:

Beginning Monday June 8, hours of operation will be: 10am-3pm Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 10am-6pm Tuesday and Friday Closed Sunday

Services will be limited.

Patrons are encouraged to continue social distancing.

Only one family member per visit.

Suggested to wear a mask.

Based on the recommendation of the Joplin Health Department, users will be limited to 30 minutes per visit .

. City of Joplin occupancy limits will be enforced.

The public computer lab will be open with reduced time limits. Some computers have been closed to ensure social distancing between patrons.

Curbside pickup will continue.

Chairs, tables, and children’s toys and games have been removed.

Study, Conference and Meeting Rooms remain closed until further notice.

The Makerspace remains closed until further notice.

No in-person library programming is scheduled at this time. Virtual programming will continue through the end of July. Programming options can be found on our Calendar or on our Facebook

JPL has a large digital collection that includes: eBooks and eAudiobooks Online Resources and Databases, including language learning, digital story books, webinars, and more.



Library staff cannot sanitize every item that is checked out, but will quarantine returned items for a minimum of 24 hours before checking in and reshelving. It is recommended that Library users wash their hands after handling library materials and avoid touching their face.

They also state the opening date and guidelines could change without notice.

