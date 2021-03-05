Joplin Police SWAT Take Wanted Man into Custody at Apartment Complex

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:30 AM Cpl. Ketrina Jones of the Joplin Police Department tells us the man they wanted is in custody.

She says it began earlier Thursday evening as investigators developed information a man wanted by Joplin Police was living at 1016 South Connecticut, Apt 6.

Given history with the individual and law enforcement they came prepared at 10:30 PM. SWAT surrounded the building and secured the area. Officers then initiated a contain and call out.

At one point the Joplin Police MRAP* vehicle pulled in closer in front of the building. The armored vehicle is used as a shield for officers to get closer for approach.

“It took a while but we got him,” Cpl Jones tells us. No one was injured. He finally came out of the apartment after about two hours.

We anticipate more information to be released later on Friday regarding possible charges and his identity.

* Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. Formerly used in active military duty. These retired vehicles are on permanent loan to police departments across the country, for use in protecting officers in situations like tonight.