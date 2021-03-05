Joplin Police SWAT Arrest Man Facing Burglary Charges; Alleged to have Stolen 15,000 Rounds of Ammunition

STEVE NEWBERRY, 33

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Thursday night acting on information received that a wanted male was living in the 1000 bl of South Connecticut, Joplin Police SWAT assembled to take him into custody.

Steven Newberry, 33-years-old, after two hours of waiting, he gave up and come out of the apartment Thursday night. He is facing charges of Burglary. It’s alleged he and an accomplice, who is already in custody, stole approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition and other items in a Burglary at the U-Haul Storage Facility, 1401 East 7th in Joplin.

JAMES KESSLER, 35

On March 3rd, 2021 the Joplin Police Department received a report of a burglary that had occurred at the storage units at U-Haul at 1410 E 7th Street in Joplin. The victims reported two generators and approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen during the incident. During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified and sought in this case. The first suspect was identified as James D. Kessler, age 35 of Joplin. On March 4th, Kessler was found at the Super 7 motel [formerly Motel 6] at 3031 S. Rangeline Road. During his arrest investigators recovered approximately 12,000 rounds of stolen ammunition, a stolen handgun and an ounce of Methamphetamine. The second suspect was identified as Steve D. Newberry, age 33 of Joplin. On the night of March 4th , Newberry was located at an apartment near 10th and Connecticut in Joplin. Newberry refused to exit the residence and the Joplin Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene. After approximately two hours, Newberry surrendered himself to police and was taken into custody. Charges have been submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutors Office for Burglary in the 2nd Degree for Steve Newberry. Charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Burglary in the 2nd Degree were also submitted for James Kessler. Kessler also had an active parole violation warrant out of Missouri for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The investigation is ongoing at this time and further details may be released as they become available. JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

James D. Kessler, age 35; Steve D. Newberry, 33 (L-R) Mugshots Courtesy Joplin Police Department

