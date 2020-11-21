Silent Auction benefits Joplin Police ‘Shop with a Cop’ program; Social Distanced, just Pop In and Bid at Vazzo Venue Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2020 has had record unemployment. This year more than ever this Christmas season families in need are seeking help from organizations so children can have a normal Christmas.

Vazzo Venue is holding a Silent Auction as part of fundraising effort for to benefit Joplin Police/FOP and the ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

“Items range from $25 to $500 in value are up for auction. All items are donated and all money will go to the program,” Vazzo staff state. “Anyone can drop in and bid at the Vazzo Venue, 512 South Joplin.”

WHERE: 512 South Joplin, Vazzo Venue

512 South Joplin, WHEN: SAT 11A-2P

SAT 11A-2P DEADLINE: SATURDAY AT 2P SILENT AUCTION WINNERS NOTIFIED. AFTER 2P WINNERS CAN PAY AND PICK UP THEIR ITEMS THEY WIN IN THE AUCTION.

*Cash and check only. Checks made payable to Fraternal Order of Police/ FOP. They will also take cash/check donations as well. There will be a place to drop those off at the Vazzo Venue Silent Auction location.

