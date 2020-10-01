Joplin Police seeking tips after early morning armed robbery at gas station

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early morning hours of Thursday, Joplin Police release information, an armed robbery occurred at Kum’N’Go, 5002 South Main, Joplin, Missouri.
Information received from the clerk state that two men entered the store, armed, demanded the money from the registers, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
More detailed information in this release to the media:
Earlier this morning, at approximately 03:30 am, officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to Kum & Go at 5002 S. Main Street for a report of an armed robbery. During the investigation it was found that two black males entered the store and one was armed with a handgun. The two suspects demanded the store employee to turn over money out of the cash registers. Both suspects then fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. A K9 track was attempted on scene but no suspects have been located at this time. The first suspect is described as a black male, thin build, and had all black clothing. The second suspect is described as a heavy set black male, wearing a gray adidas jacket. Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are continuing their investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT