Joplin Police seek your help, missing teen

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are seeking the public help locating a teen. 14-year-old Leora Hardee of Joplin has been missing since last week. She could possibly be in the Granby area.
“Leora Hardee. She was last seen [Sept 19]. Leora is 5’01”, 100 pounds, last seen wearing a tan tank top, floral pattern shorts or blue jeans. She could be wearing a tye-dye hoodie or a green motionless in white hoodie. If you have any information about where she could be, please contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency line at (417) 623-3131.JPD FACEBOOK