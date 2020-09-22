Joplin Police seek your help, missing teen

View this post on Instagram

JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE SEEKING A 14-YEAR-OLD FEMALE — “The Joplin Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing juvenile, Leora Hardee. She was last seen at approximately 10:00 AM [Thursday, Sept 17.]. Leora is 5'01", 100 pounds, last seen wearing a tan tank top, floral pattern shorts or blue jeans. She could be wearing a tye-dye hoodie or a green motionless in white hoodie. If you have any information about where she could be, please contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency line at (417) 623-3131.” For news when on INSTA? Click @joplinnewsfirst then our profile URL link.