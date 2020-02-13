Closings
Joplin Police release video of subject stealing from children

Joplin News First

It's stated the incident occurred on Monday, February 10, Joplin Police are seeking the individual

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department release security footage from a school bus showing what appears to be a female subject rifling through childrens items left on their seats.

Information received states that it occurred on Monday, February 10.

“The female in this video broke into a school bus and stole items belong to multiple kids.”

Joplin Police Facebook page

Contact Corporal Joshua Hanes at 417-623-3131 extension 693 if you can identify the person in the video or perhaps you can assist in the investigation.

CLICK IMAGE TO VIEW VIDEO FROM JPD FB

