Joplin Police release information regarding incident with Suicidal Subject Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release information regarding Monday morning’s situation in the north business park.

“On September 13th, 2021, at 08:06 am the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call of a suspicious person at 3220 Industrial Rd in Joplin. Officers with JPD responded and upon contacting the individual, he displayed a handgun and pointed it at his head.

PRESS RELEASE REGARDING SUICIDAL SUBJECT

Officers immediately summoned backup and began trying to de-escalate the situation. The subject began walking around the grounds of the facility and officers were able to establish a perimeter in order to keep the individual contained in that general area.

Businesses in close proximity to the incident were contacted and advised on the situation. Employees of the business at this location were also evacuated.

The Joplin Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and began conducting an operation with the individual. During the incident, the subject discharged his weapon multiple times, but the gunfire was not directed towards officers.

Just before noon, the subject discharged his weapon which resulted in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and Paramedics were able to move in and provide medical aid and the subject was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

His identity is not being released at this time. Joplin Police Department Investigators responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. Further details on the incident will be released as they become available.

The Joplin Police Department was assisted by the Webb City Police Department, Duquesne Police Department, MSSU Campus Police, Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance Service, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.”

